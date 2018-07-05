The Disney Channel is preparing a supernatural animated series featuring the voice talents of Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel-Horwood, comedian Rufus Hound and young British actress Georgia Lock.

The kids’ broadcasters will roll out Sadie Sparks in 2019. The show follows the enchanting story of a 14-year-old girl, Sadie, who finds out she has magical abilities and becomes a wizard-in-training, with the guidance and mentorship from a very old and very grumpy rabbit, Gilbert, who is sent to the human world from the Magical Realm to train Sadie and harness her volatile magical skills.

Sadie must navigate the challenging world of high school, juggling exams whilst training to be a wizard. The show combines two animation styles, the Magical Realm appears in 2D and the human world in CGI. Sadie and Gilbert hop between the two worlds using their magician’s hat portal.

Unveiled at the Children’s Media Conference in Sheffield, Lock (The Evermoor Chronicles) voices Sadie, while Celebrity Juice star Sadie voices Gilbert. Meanwhile Revel-Horwood, who judges the UK version of Dancing with the Stars, will voice a snobbish and snidey snake named Cornelius.

It is co-produced by Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Cyber Group Studios in Paris, and also features other voices from Sammy Moore (The Evermoor Chronicles), Tyger Drew-Honey (Outnumbered), Dominique Moore (Footballer’s Wives), Morwenna Banks (Peppa Pig), Laura Aikman (Waterloo Road), Dan Renton Skinner (Yonderland) and Rufus Jones (The Casual Vacancy). The 52-part series was created and directed by Bronagh O’Hanlon and the writing team led by Rebecca Hobbs.

Orion Ross, VP Content, Animation, Digital & Acquisitions, Disney Channels EMEA said, “Animation is integral to the storytelling and heart of Disney Channel and we’re excited for our audiences to get to know this new band of mysterious and wonderful characters, as we follow our protagonist Sadie who learns to master her wizarding powers with the help of her best friend, as well as juggling normal 14 year-old challenges, such as high school and forming unbreakable friendships. There is a lot of heart and warmth to Sadie Sparks, which we believe will really resonate with Disney Channel fans.”