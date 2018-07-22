Forget Meghan Markle and Prince Whatshisname: The more important royal wedding was that of Princess Bean and the Prince of Bentwood. Except that she jilted him and he became head-impaled on an iron throne. Pity.

Here’s the new trailer for Disenchantment, the upcoming Netflix series from The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening. Here’s the logline for the 10-episode toon, which launches next month: Viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre). Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools.

A key Luci line from the trailer: “I want to get rid of all the diseases plaguing mankind — and replace them with worse ones.” And one from Bean: “Isn’t there a point in everyone’s life when they need to go and figure out who they are?” Cut to her, now a blood-spattered and wielding a cleaver: “I’m a good butcher!” Scowling companion: “This is a pet shop.”

The voice cast also features John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery. Josh Weinstein is the showrunner.

Disenchantment starts streaming August 17 on Netflix. Check out the trailer above — complete with Groening characters’ singular look and a new take on David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” — and the key art below.