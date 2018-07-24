Discovery is launching a digital platform for its Euro brand Quest as it looks to take advantage of its recent acquisition of UK soccer rights.

It is launching QuestOD, a free catch-up and live streaming service for its free-to-air brands Quest and Quest Red. This comes after the factual broadcaster acquired the highlights of English Football League, which covers the three divisions below the Premier League, scoring them from Viacom’s Channel 5.

To coincide with the start of the EFL season in August, fans can watch highlights whenever and wherever they want. It will be available online and as an app for smart phones and tablets.

Although not quite capturing the highs of the Premier League, the Championship has a number of major teams looking to recapture glory including Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest.

Non-sports content from Quest and Quest Red including Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and Fifth Gear as well as Katie Price: My Crazy Life and Paranormal Lockdown UK will also be available on the service.

“Quest continues to go from strength-to-strength with a record-breaking first quarter this year and Quest Red is the fastest growing free-to-air entertainment channel since its launch last year,” said James Gibbons EVP, General Manager of UK / Ireland, Australia & New Zealand and Head of Commercial Development for EMEA, Discovery.

“There is a huge appetite for the Quest channels’ content, and we’re delighted to be investing in an on-demand service that makes this content available to fans across all platforms. This new player gives fans the freedom to access their favourite content across multiple devices, and what better occasion to go live than with the launch of the EFL Highlights.”