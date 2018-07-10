EXCLUSIVE: The Thai cave rescue has dominated the news in the past few days and now Discovery and ITN Productions have set a documentary on the miraculous rescue.

The factual broadcaster has ordered the one-off special Operation Thai Cave Rescue, which will air on Discovery Channel this Friday, July 13, and repeat on Science Channel the following day.

From the moment the heartbreaking news broke that 12 young Thai soccer players and their 25-year-old coach were stuck in a cave complex near the Myanmar border, the world has been glued to the rescue and recovery details.

For more than two weeks, the facts of how the group ended up in the cave and the subsequent mobilization of rescue workers around the globe has been a testament to the power of the human spirit — while the death of one of the rescue divers underscored the seriousness of the situation.

But as each boy has been pulled out, many questions remain: Why were these boys there? How did they survive for nearly two weeks without food and without knowing how to swim? What will their physical and mental state be moving forward? What would it take to get this group out of this treacherous cave, and why did the unique geology of this cave present so many challenges?

Operation Thai Cave Rescue will answer these questions.

The special will be produced by ITN Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Drug Lords. It will be exec produced by Jon Bardin, Andrew O’Connell, and Ian Russell.