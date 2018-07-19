Jon Steinlauf, the former head of ad sales at Scripps Networks Interactive who took the top ad sales post at Discovery after its acquisition of Scripps earlier this year, has set a new structure for the sales division.

Under the reog, there will be three selling “bundles,” the company said, organized by matching content and viewership. The first is HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and DIY Network; the next is Food Network, TLC, OWN and Cooking Channel; and the third is Discovery Channel, Travel Channel, Science and Motor Trend Network.

Jon Steinlauf

Ads on Great American Country, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, and Discovery Family will be sold in combination with those in the bundles.

Under the restructuring, Steinlauf announced sales chiefs for each of the bundles, reporting to him.

Greg Regis, previously Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales & Media Partnerships at Scripps, is now Executive Vice President of National Ad Sales for HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and DIY.

Karen Grinthal, previously Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales for Food Network and Cooking Channel, is now Executive Vice President of National Advertising Sales for Food Network, TLC, OWN and Cooking Channel.

Scott Kohn, a 21-year veteran of Discovery who previously served as Group Senior Vice President of Regional Advertising Sales, is now Executive Vice President of National Advertising Sales. His portfolio will include Discovery, Travel Channel, Science Channel and Motor Trend.

Several division executives also will report to Steinlauf, the company said. Those execs are: Bobby Voltaggio, Group SVP, Pricing & Planning; Keith Kazerman, Group SVP, Research, Data & Engagement; Laura Galietta, Group SVP, Integrated Ad Sales Marketing; John Dailey, SVP, Partnership Sales; Aaron Gallagher, SVP, Digital Sales; and Lauri Baker, SVP, TV Everywhere Sales.

“The merger of Discovery and Scripps Networks created the greatest collection of brands in the industry, and today I am proud to unveil the exceptional sales leadership team to support them,” Steinlauf said. “With this combined team and new sales model, we are perfectly positioned to draw on the strength of our portfolio to better serve our ad partners. This new structure will unlock scale and innovation and present truly unified advertising opportunities across all of our platforms.”