Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) has booked a key recurring role opposite Connie Britton and Eric Bana in Dirty John, the first season of Bravo’s true crime anthology series, from Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and breakout true-crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It centers on John Meehan (Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra Newell (Britton) off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The series chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.

Zegers will play Toby, Debra’s nephew.

Dirty John received a two-season, straight-to-series order from Bravo earlier this year.

Britton is executive producing with Cunningham, Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Charles Roven, and Los Angeles Times Studios’ Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri.

Zegers is coming off his role as villain Mel in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. His previous TV credits include Notorious and Gracepoint. He’s repped by Management 360 and Gersh.