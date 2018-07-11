Ozark star Julia Garner and Juno Temple (Vinyl) are set for key roles opposite Connie Britton and Eric Bana in Dirty John, Bravo’s true-crime scripted anthology series from Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and breakout true-crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It centers on John Meehan (Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra Newell (Britton) off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The series chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.

Bravo Media

Garner and Temple will play the daughters of Debra Newell, who are both skeptical about their mother’s relationship with Meehan. Garner will play Terra Newell, and Temple is Veronica Newell. They join previously announced Jean Smart, who will play Debra’s mother Arlane.

Dirty John received a two-season, straight-to-series order from Bravo earlier this year.

Britton is executive producing with Cunningham, Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Charles Roven, and Los Angeles Times Studios’ Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri.

Garner stars opposite Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Netflix’s Ozark, which returns for a second season in August. This fall, she will co-star in Netflix’s Maniac, opposite Emma Stone, Justin Theroux and Jonah Hill. Garner also appeared in Paramount Network six-part event series Waco this year opposite Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch. She’s repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer.

Temple, who played Jamie Vine in Vinyl, soon will be reprising her role as Thistlewit in Disney’s Maleficent 2. She was recently seen in a starring role opposite Kate Winslet in Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel and opposite Claire Foy in Unsane for director Steven Soderbergh. Temple is represented by Troika and UTA.