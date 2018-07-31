Jake Abel (Percy Jackson & The Olympians) and David Barrera (Bosch) are set for recurring roles opposite Connie Britton and Eric Bana on Bravo’s true crime anthology series Dirty John, from Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and breakout true-crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It centers on John Meehan (Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra Newell (Britton) off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The series chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.

Abel will play Trey, Debra’s oldest child and only son. Barrera will portray Palmer, a successful builder and colleague of Debra’s who has a good sense of humor.

Britton is executive producing with Reiner, Cunningham, Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Charles Roven, and Los Angeles Times Studios’ Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri.

Abel credits include leading roles in The Host, Love & Mercy, Percy Jackson & The Olympians and the franchise sequel, Percy Jackson & The Sea of Monsters. He’ll next be seen in the upcoming Robert Zemeckis series Medal of Honor for Netflix. . He is repped by APA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.

Barrera appeared recently in recurring roles on Bosch and Chance and guest roles on Animal Kingdom and Criminal Minds. He’s repped by BRS/Gage and Lisa DiSante-Frank.