Bravo has rounded out the cast and set Jeffrey Reiner (The Affair, Friday Night Lights) to direct the first four episodes of the true crime anthology starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, as production gets underway in Los Angeles. Reiner also will executive produce the series which hails from Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment. It’s set to premiere later this year on Bravo.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and breakout true-crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It centers on John Meehan (Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra Newell (Britton) off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The series chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.

Joining previously announced Julia Garner, Juno Temple, Jean Smart and Kevin Zegers, additional casting includes Keiko Agena (The First) as Debra’s coworker Nancy; John Karna (Valley of the Boom) as Jimmy, Terra’s (Garner) boyfriend; Sprague Grayden (The Following) as John’s first wife Tonia; and Cliff Chamberlain (Altered Carbon) as Ethan, John’s best man from his first marriage.

Britton is executive producing with Reiner, Cunningham, Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Charles Roven, and Los Angeles Times Studios’ Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri.

Agena is repped by Joseph Le Agency and Link; Karna by Gersh and Coronel Group; Grayden by AKA and Untitled Entertainment; and Chamberlain by Innovative and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.