EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Boyce, best known for his role as Carlos in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise, will star in the indie film, Runt, directed by William Coakley, based on a script by Coakley, Christian Van Gregg, and Armand Constantine.

Boyce will play Cal, a teenage boy who, after a troubling incident transpires, proves to be a young man with a take-no-prisoners attitude.

Carl Rumbaugh and Gregory Thomas are producing the project, which is currently filming.

Boyce is set to reprise his role in Descendants 3, which will air in 2019. Other credits include the Grown Ups films, Disney Channel’s Jessie, and Eagle Eye. He’s repped by LINK Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

.