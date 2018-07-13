EXCLUSIVE: It’s not officially the start of the Heathens getting back together but Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll alum Elaine Hendrix is reuniting with Mr. Johnny Rock himself Denis Leary in USA Network’s Erase pilot.

Having played Rock’s long-time love and Heathens’ back-up singer Ava Delany for two seasons with Leary on the FX music comedy, Hendrix has just sealed her deal to portray Bella Tanne on the Universal Cable Prods effort, I’ve learned.

Set as a series regular, The Parent Trap actor’s character is described as a one night or two night stand from the past of former slimy cop Donal O’Neal, played by Leary. Conceived and written for Hendrix by Leary, Tanne is a fun, loving and true problem solver, which is what a desperately running out of time O’Neal needs more than ever in Erase, which USA order in April.

Created by the Rescue Me vet and Alex Cary, thriller Erase focuses on a once rotten to the core Leary character, a ill cop who changes his stripes after a life altering revelation and decides to bring down his corrupt superiors in the department. Mixing drama and dark comedy, like the seven season FX firefighter Rescue Me, Erase also finds Leary’s O’Neal striving against time to fix the family he almost destroyed in his old ways and keep everyone alive too.

Hendrix is not the first blast from the past for Leary, who is currently to be seen on the third season of TNT’ Animal Kingdom, with Erase. Rescue Me regular Callie Thorpe signed on to play O’Neal’s ex-wife and mother to their kids in the pilot late last month.

Leary and Cary are EPing Erase, along with Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti for Universal Cable Prods.

Hendrix is repped by Innovative Artists, McKeon/Myones Management and the law firm of Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light