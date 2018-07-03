Denis Akiyama, the Toronto-born character actor who played the real-life Pac-Man creator in Sony’s Pixels and had a long career that included voicing roles in animated TV series like Sailor Moon, died June 30. He was 66.

Akiyama’s film credits include 1995’s Johnny Mnemonic, 2010’s Repo Men and Resident Evil: Afterlife and 2015’s Pixels in which he played a fictionalized version of Pac-Man creator Toru Iwatani in the comedy that starred Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Josh Gad and Peter Dinklage.

He most recently played Koji Yasuda on Carter, a Canadian comedic crime drama starring Jerry O’Connell. The series was picked up by WGN America and will premiere in the U.S. next month.

In animation, Akiyama’s credits over a four-decade-long career included voicing Malachite on Sailor Moon and key roles on the likes of X-Men (as Silver Surfer), The Adventures of Tin-Tin, Monster House, Little Bear, Delilah & Julius and Scaredy Squirrel, as well as in several anime series including Power Stone and as Mr. Referee on Medabots.

The third-generation Japanese-Canadian, staple in Canadian film and TV, also voiced roles in video games including two Rainbow Six titles, Deus Ex: Human Revolution and as narrator in Onimusha.

RIP Denis Akiyama. You were always someone I looked up to as an actor, father, husband and human being. The Asian Canadian acting community lost a giant today. Love you, man. #fuckcancer — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (@bitterasiandude) June 30, 2018

We're very sad to learn that Denis Akiyama has passed away. He was a talented and prolific actor, and portrayed Tong Si Hung in Human Revolution. His performance played a big part in setting the bar for our conversation system. Our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/yg42SxXTyH — Deus Ex (@DeusEx) July 1, 2018

Funeral services are July 5 in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.