UPDATED with condition, more details: Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital and is in stable condition after reportedly suffering a heroin overdose.

Citing law-enforcement sources, TMZ reports that the singer and former Disney Channel star was transported from her Hollywood Hills home just before noon. The Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm her identity, but said they were called to the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in Hollywood at 11:40 AM today.

The LAPD said the subject transported to a local hospital.

Lovato, who has struggled with substance abuse, was scheduled to play a concert Thursday in Atlantic City, NJ. She has a South American tour booked for September and November.

Her latest single, “Sober,” was released last month, in which she revealed that she had relapsed after several years of sobriety.

In the 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, the singer-actress talked about her drug abuse, bipolar disease, eating disorders and her road to sobriety and a healthy life. The feature-length docu got more than 7 million views during its first week on YouTube in October.

Lovato, 25, started on the Barney & Friends kids series in the early 2000s and did some other TV work before breaking out as the star of Disney Channel’s hit 2008 telefilm Camp Rock opposite Joe Jonas. She reprised the role for the 2010 sequel and also starred in the 2009-2011 Disney Channel series Sonny with a Chance.

She also has had a successful singer career, with five Top 5 albums since 2008 including last year’s Tell Me You Love Me. Her debut single was “This Is Me,” a duet with Jonas from the Camp Rock soundtrack that reach the U.S. top 10. Since then she has had a number of hits including “Sorry Not Sorry,” which peaked at No. 6 in 2017.

Lovato also appeared on Fox’s Glee and voiced Smurfette in the 2017 feature Smurfs: The Lost Village, after playing the character in a handful of animated telefilms.