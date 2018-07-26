In light of Demi Lovato’s recent hospitalization, the singer-actress’ upcoming appearances in New Jersey and Toronto have been canceled.

Lovato was scheduled to perform at the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert on Thursday. LiveNation released a statement to Deadline saying: “Demi’s Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been canceled in light of today’s news. Tickets will be valid to attend the Lauv performance on July 26th along with The Chainsmokers show on July 29th as part of the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series. Refunds are also available at point of purchase if preferred.”

She was also slated to perform alongside Jason Mraz in Toronto at the RBCxMusic benefit concert for Kids Help Phone on July 29 at RBC Echo Beach, but that appearance has also been canceled.

Mraz took to Twitter to announce the news. “Dear Friends, Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend,” he tweeted. “My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health & recovery.” LiveNation Ontario announced on Twitter that tickets will automatically be refunded.

In addition, it was reported back in April that Lovato’s upcoming South America and Mexico tour, which was set to kick off in September, was rescheduled to yet-to-be-announced dates. According to her website, the tour has shifted due to “production issues.”

An episode of Fox’s Beat Shazam featuring Lovato was also pulled after the news.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after a reported overdose. She is now in stable condition and is awake and with her family.

Her latest single, “Sober,” was released last month, in which she revealed that she had relapsed after several years of sobriety.

In the 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, the singer-actress talked about her drug abuse, bipolar disorder, eating disorders and her road to sobriety and a healthy life. The feature-length docu got more than 7 million views during its first week on YouTube in October.