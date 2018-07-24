Fox said it is pulling Tuesday night’s episode of Beat Shazam that featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato, after the singer was rushed to a hospital earlier today because of a possible drug overdose.

“Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato,” Fox said in a release. “In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”

Lovato’s appearance was taped in December with the rest of the series’ current Season 2. She gave Twitter followers a sneak peek earlier today.

Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c? pic.twitter.com/53v6PPb4oh — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 24, 2018

Lovato is in stable condition at a local Los Angeles after police were called to her Hollywood home just before noon PT. TMZ reported that she had suffered an apparent heroin overdose.

The Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm her identity.

Lovato, who has struggled with substance abuse, was scheduled to play a concert Thursday at Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey. She has a South American tour booked for September and November after her 20-show North American leg this spring grossed more than $20 million, according to Pollstar.

According to local news reports, promoter Live Nation is looking for an act to replace Lovato for Thursday’s show, a bill that includes Lauv.

She is also scheduled to perform Sunday in Toronto with Jason Mraz.

Her latest single, “Sober,” was released last month, in which she revealed that she had relapsed after several years of sobriety.