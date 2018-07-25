HBO president Casey Bloys rejoiced to the TCA press corps this morning that the next installment of Deadwood is finally greenlighted with an October production start, which is what he forecasted at January’s TCA. He guessed there might be a spring 2019 debut but didn’t want to make that part official this morning, “Let’s get cameras rolling,” he said. Game of Thrones episodic director Dan Minahan is directing.

When asked where the next phase of Deadwood would pick up, Bloys was mum. Years ago, creator David Milch hinted that a fourth season would have focused on some historical events that occurred in the western town, i.e. a huge fire, a plague outbreak with saloon kingpin Al Swearingin fleeing on a barge down the river. “It has been a logistical nightmare getting it together,” said Bloys in regards to casting, etc.

It was reported in April that HBO was receiving a near-$4.2M California Film & TV state tax credit for its production of Deadwood. At January’s TCA, Bloys said Milch was turning in a rewrite. That said, Milch’s creative process entails rewriting on the set, on the fly while actors are in costumes. Deadwood shot its first three seasons at the Melody Ranch in the Newhall district of Santa Clarita, CA