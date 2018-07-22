If you were expecting the Deadpool 2 panel at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal some news about a third installment or an X-Force movie, consider your expectations not met. Instead, the panel shared deleted scenes from the upcoming “Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” of the movie which will be released August 21 on Blu-ray and DVD.

Still, that doesn’t mean there was juicy news from the Deadpool team.

REX/Shutterstock

Moderated by Karan Soni (who played Deadpool’s unofficial partner Dopinder), the panel featured Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic as well as director David Leitch and writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese to talk about the bloodier, funnier and more absurdly violent scenes from the extended cut. And like any other Comic-Con panel, they also fielded questions from the audience…and when I say “they” I am referring to the Merc with a Mouth himself.

Reynolds was asked the questions from fans and he answered them with his usual ridiculing charm, but it was one question that made the audience get excited with curiosity.

“What do you hate more? Green Lantern or X-Men Origins: Wolverine?” asked the no-nonsense fan. The two superhero pics haven’t aged well; actually, they weren’t very popular with the fans or critics when they were first released.

Reynolds smiled diplomatically and said he appreciated both movies and the opportunities they gave him. He said he is very grateful for them because both of them gave him a “wellspring of awesome jokes” for Deadpool.

“Both were amazing experiences and I had a ball making them,” he said.

After a beat, he added, “But yeah, they are both pretty bad.”