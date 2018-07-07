Deadpool 2 may have been released in May, but 20th Century Fox wants you to know that the Merc with a Mouth had a lot more to say. The irreverent superhero is heading down to Comic-Con July 21 in a couple of weeks for a special panel and a super-super special screening of the David Leitch-directed sequel starring Ryan Reynolds.

The panel and screening were announced today on the Comic-Con website, but they have not announced who will be participating in the Hall H panel which will take place late Saturday afternoon. Later on that evening, there will be a Deadpool 2 screening at the Horton Grand Theatre. There are promises of some “surprises” in the screening which will more than likely include deleted and extended scenes.

Based on the events from the sequel, we know that all the heroes he originally recruited for his special team may be alive and well so fans may be treated to some details about the X-Force movie spinoff and maybe even get some info about a potential Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 2 stars Reynolds as well as Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, and Bill Skarsgard.

Fox will also have a presentation on July 19 for the Shane Black reboot of The Predator with cast Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski, Thomas Jane and Augusto Aguiliera. Deadpool 2 will be the only comic book pic presentation for Fox — unless they surprise us with some Dark Phoenix or New Mutants fare.

Comic-Con takes place July 19-21.