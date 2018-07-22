EXCLUSIVE: Smothered in the last years of the Reagan Era, Deadly Class made its Comic-Con debut Saturday with a new trailer for the upcoming Syfy series based on Rick Remender and Wes Craig’s comic, and some new characters for the series set to premiere in 2019.

“We’ve been huge fans of the book and huge fans of Rick Remender and we’ve put a lot of time and thought and energy and passion into bringing that book to the screen as authentically as possible,” executive producer Joe Russo told the crowd packed into the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayshore. He appeared via video with his brother, fellow EP and Avengers: Infinity War director Anthony Russo.

With multiple bleeps hiding a tease to the title of the next Avengers movie, the Russos’ video kicked off a panel that saw a well-received nearly 15-minute sneak peek of Deadly Class the TV show and much more.

Based on co-showrunners Remender and Wes Craig’s 2014-debuting, 1980s-set Image Comics title about a private assassin’s academy called King’s Dominion and the introduction of homeless but cunning Marcus to the often-murderous teens who attend, the Vancouver-shot Deadly Class sees the Russos reunited with Doctor Strange and Infinity War vet Benedict Wong. The Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams actor plays the ruthless school head Master Lin.

Remender, Craig and Wong were on today’s panel with Marcus himself Benjamin Wadsworth, along with fellow cast members Lana Condor, María Gabriela De Faría and Luke Tennie. Also joining them were Deadly Class’ other showrunners Miles Orion Feldsott and Mick Betancourt.

Remender told Deadline there will be two more characters in the series that have not yet been cast: the bookish but scheming Shabnam, and Marcus’ revenge-thirsty arch enemy from a repressive San Francisco boys home, one deeply scarred Chester “F*ckface” Wilson. Both characters figure prominently in the early issues of Deadly Class the comic, which is now on its 35th issue.

Picked up to series in April by Syfy and seen all over SDCC wrapped around trolly trains, Deadly Class is produced by Universal Cable Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Adam Targum, Remender, Feldsott, the Russo brothers, Mike Larocca and Lee Toland Krieger serve as executive producers.