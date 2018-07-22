DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is expanding its cast for the upcoming season. Ramona Young (Blockers, Santa Clarita Diet) is set as a series regular in the role of Alaska Yu, and Tom Wilson (The Informant) will recur as Hank’s (Nick Zano) father, Hank Heywood. The castings were announced during the show’s panel Saturday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con.

Young’s Alaska is a typical twentysomething easily swept up by romantic notions and fantasy novels, and she’s something of an expert in the world of the magical creatures that the Legends encounter in Season 4. In the company of the Legends, she soon learns to get her head out of the clouds to become a kickass superhero.

With a lifetime in the military and Department of Defense, Hank (Wilson) is part of a long line of Heywoods to serve the country. Charming and charismatic, he’s left big shoes for Nate to fill — and it doesn’t help that Nate can’t tell him he’s secretly a Legend!

They join previously announced John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), who will all appear in Season 4.

Based on the characters from DC, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Sarah Schechter executive produce.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns for Season 4 on October 22 at 9 PM on The CW.

Young is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.