EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has given a 10-episode series order to Daybreak, a subversive dark zombie comedy based on Brian Ralph’s graphic novel, from Aron Eli Coleite (Star Trek: Discovery, Heroes) and Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson’s ASAP Entertainment (Rampage).

Co-created by Coleite and Rampage director-producer Peyton based on the graphic novel, Daybreak finds 17-year-old high school outcast Josh searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. Joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12-year-old Angelica and Josh’s former high school bully Wesley, now turned pacifist samurai, Josh tries to stay alive amongst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him.

Coleite executive produces and serves as showrunner; Peyton is set to direct and executive produces with Fierson via their ASAP Entertainment shingle.

This is the second Netflix series order in two days for Coleite, both graphic novel adaptations. He also co-developed and executive produces with showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill the new version of Locke & Key. Coleite also is co-writing the first episode with series creator Joe Hill, on whose graphic novel it is based. His previous credits include writer and co-executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery and consulting producer on Netflix’s Hostages.

Peyton directed the Dwayne Johnson starrer Rampage and produced while Fierson executive produced via their ASAP Entertainment banner. At Netflix, Peyton recently directed and executive produced the Frontier drama series.

This is the latest series in the YA space for Netflix, which just days ago picked up the Chris Keyser drama starring Kathryn Newton.