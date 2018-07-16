EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Sony Pictures exec veep of production David Beaubaire will transition by year’s end into a producing deal, sources said. There has been a series of changes at the studio, but I’m being told this is Beaubaire’s desire. The pieces of the transition are still falling into place. Among his projects have been All The Money in The World, which Ridley Scott directed and which survived the switch from Kevin Spacey to Oscar-nominated Christopher Plummer shortly before the film’s release. He is currently immersed in the relaunch of Men in Black that F. Gary Gray is directing, with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Rafe Spall, Kumail Nanjani, and Sartaj Garewal starring.

Beaubaire is a very well regarded exec with a nose for taste maker content who n over 20 years in the executive suites has worked his way up with stops at Warner Bros, DreamWorks and Paramount before moving to Sony. At Paramount was instrumental in films that included Flight, Up In The Air and The Big Short before he was hired by now Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman when he revived TriStar. Aside from Men in Black, Beaubaire also oversaw the restart of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo franchise that relaunches with The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which stars The Crown’s Claire Foy with Fede Alvarez directing. He also oversaw the Jodie Foster-directed Money Monster, reteaming with Flight director Robert Zemeckis on The Walk, the Ang Lee-directed Billy Lynn and brought in the Edgar Wright-directed Baby Driver.

He is expected to transition to producer on both the Men in Black and The Girl in the Spider’s Web films.