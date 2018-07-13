Vida star Chelsea Rendon has landed the supporting role of Lupe in The Tax Collector, which will reteam her with Bright director David Ayer, who wrote the screenplay for The Tax Collector and will direct. Shia LaBeouf and Bobby Soto star in the film, which will begin production this summer in Los Angeles. Plots details are under wraps. Cross Creek Pictures is financing the project and co-producing with Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment. Rendon, who recently recurred on Freeform’s The Fosters, is repped by the Green Room and Momentum Talent.

Game of Thrones actor Dean Jagger has been cast in the McG-directed Netflix film Rim of the World, which follows four misfit teenagers who become unlikely allies when their summer camp experience is cut short by an alien invasion. Jagger will play Captain Hawking, a marine commander fighting the aliens invading Earth in Los Angeles. The script is by Zack Stentz. McG and Mary Viola are producing the film via Wonderland with Circle of Confusion’s Susan Solomon and Matt Smith. Exec producers are Stentz, Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn, and Wonderland’s Steven Bello and Corey Marsh. Jagger, who played Smalljon Umber in the sixth season of GoT and will star in Cinemax’s upcoming drama Warrior, is repped by ICM Partners, the Syndicate Management and Felker Toczek.