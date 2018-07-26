EXCLUSIVE: David Ayer has started production in Los Angeles on the indie thriller The Tax Collector, a co-production from Cross Creek Pictures and Cedar Park Entertainment. Ayer, who wrote the script and is directing before he tackles the Bright sequel with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, has tapped George Lopez and Once Upon A Time’s Lana Parrilla to join Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf. Deadline revealed the project last month. Cheyenne Rae Hernandez will also be part of the cast.

Ayer produces for Cedar Park with Cross Creek’s Chris Long. Cross Creek is financing the film with senior financing coming from Atwater Capital and also iWood Studios. CAA Media Finance packaged the film and arranged the financing, will broker the domestic distribution rights deal.

