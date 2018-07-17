EXCLUSIVE: David Arquette has come on board The MisEducation of Bindu, a coming-of-age comedy which was one of the winning titles of Mark and Jay Duplass’ Campaign to find America’s Next Generation of Indie Filmmakers. Directed by Prarthana Mohan, the plot follows a bright and awkward Bindu, a 14-year-old Indian American girl who’s not only caught between girlhood and womanhood, but also with a foot in India’s traditional past and the promise of global future.

Arquette, whose notable credits include the Scream films, Never Been Kissed, and The Grey Zone, will play Bindu’s step-father.

The Duplass brothers teamed with Seed&Spark, the film-focused crowdfunding site, to launch the initiative last year, aimed to bolster burgeoning filmmakers all over the country.

The Miseducation Of Bindu will go before cameras this summer.

Arquette was recently seen in Survivors Guide to Prison and Saving Flora. He’s repped by Avalon and APA.