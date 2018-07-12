Dating app Bumble is getting closer to making its mark in the content game after narrowing down the shortlist for its female film fund.

The company, which runs the eponymous dating app that only permits women to start a chat with their male matches, launched The Female Force, offering five filmmakers £20,000 (US$27,000) to make a short film, in May.

It has narrowed this down to ten filmmakers with five of them set to be revealed in August, with their films launching in January. The filmmakers are: Alexandra Blue, Christine Hartland, Daisy Stenham, Emma Moffat, Emma Wall, Georgina Yukiko Donovan, Helena Sutcliffe, Karen Turner, Oluwaseun ‘Shey’ Osibowale and Pratyusha Gupta (projects below).

The project is being overseen by stars including Guardians of the Galaxy and Elementary star Ophelia Lovibond and Black Mirror star Georgina Campbell, who is currently starring in Syfy’s DC Comics series Krypton, as well as radio presenter Edith Bowman, who is chair, Kate Kinninmont, Chief Executive, Women in Film & TV, Fortitude star Nicholas Pinnock, Helen Bownass, Entertainment Editor, Stylist Magazine, Emily Phillips, Features Editor, Grazia Magazine and Bumble’s own VP International Marketing & Communications Louise Troen.

Bowman says, “The fight for Women to have equal rights and opportunities has to be taken seriously. The film industry has been in the spotlight for many months and although there has been a great deal of change and positive steps in the right direction, there is still a long way to go. We need parity across the industry. We need to see more stories by women, about women and told by women. Initiatives like The Female Film Force will give women from all backgrounds the opportunity to tell their story and be supported by the film industry throughout the process to hopefully launch into the industry and/or develop further.”

Troen added, “We have been overwhelmed with the level of innovation and talent that these ideas have demonstrated thus far. We have loved consulting with various formidable women across the film industry to decide on this shortlist, to invite to our pitch day at the end of July. We cannot wait to meet you all. You are incredible. You have made us laugh and cry, and we are so excited to help bring some of your film ideas to life.”