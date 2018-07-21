Fresh installments of NBC’s (0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, 3.38 million total viewers) and its time-slot rival, ABC’s 20/20 (0.7, 3.34M), were tied as top programs Friday night in the demo (Live+Same Day).

Dateline ticked up a tenth in 18-49 from last week, and also tied with its two-hour lead-in, a rerun of American Ninja Warrior (0.7, 2.97M), in the demo. NBC won the night in 18-49 with a 0.6, edging ABC (0.5).

ABC continued to wind down the run of Quantico (0.4, 2.67M) in its Friday 8 PM slot. Like a new What Would You Do? (0.5, 2.67M) at 9 PM, it was even with last week.

CBS’ Whistleblower (0.4, 3.35M), produced by CBS News for CBS Television Studios, was up a tenth from last week’s premiere episode. It led in to reruns of Hawaii Five-0 (0.4, 3.83M) and Blue Bloods (0.4, 4.44M), the later the night’s most-watched show overall. CBS topped the night in total viewers.

The CW’s only original was Masters of Illusion (0.3, 1.43M), up a tenth. Fox aired all repeats.