EXCLUSIVE: Hot off The Walking Dead and Black Panther, Danai Gurira is in early talks to star in Godzilla vs Kong, the fourth installment of the Legendary/Warner Bros. cinematic universe that Adam Wingard will direct for May 22, 2020 release. They are building out the cast, and Gurira will join Millie Bobby Brown, and Julian Dennison.

At the same time, sources said she is also circling the net Star Trek film at Paramount, the one that brought on S.J. Clarkson to become the first woman to helm a film in the vaunted Trek series. he directed the David Hare-scripted Collateral with Carey Mulligan starring for Netflix.

This comes after Gurira continues to shine as the samurai swinging Michone on The Walking Dead, and playing the African warrior princess Okoye in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. She’s repped by UTA and Suskin Management.