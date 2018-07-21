Wu-tang Clan member turned filmmaker RZA is known for his affinity for anything and everything in the martial arts ilk, but as seen in the first trailer of Cut Throat City, he is going a different route. He took the Comic-Con stage in Hall H to wax poetic about how he relates to martial arts and how he honors it before switching gears to talk about the movie. He was joined by the cast Shameik Moore, Wesley Snipes, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson, Kat Graham, and Tyron Woodley to debut the trailer for the heist drama. T.I. and Terrence Howard also star but were unfortunately not able to join in on the Comic-Con fun.

P.G. Cuscheri wrote the film centers on four childhood friends who return to New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina, to find their home decimated and prospects for work swept away. Turning to a local gangster for employment, the crew is hired to pull off a daring casino heist, right in the heart of the city.

The trailer certainly brings a different vibe to RZA’s film repertoire. His previous movie The Man With an Iron Fists which is a straight-forward action-packed fantastical martial arts film. Based on the trailer, Cut Throat City is exactly what the title suggests: a story of survival against a system that aims to help but fails at delivering the help they have promised. It’s definitely giving off some Set It Off vibes.

Producers are Elliott Michael Smith and Sean Lydiard of Rumble Riot Pictures, Michael Mendelsohn of Patriot Pictures and Union Patriot Capital Management, William Clevinger, Kyle Tekiela, Sean Lydiard, and RZA. XYZ Films, who is also handling international sales, serves as an exec producer along with Jim Steele, Roger Goff, and Natalie Perrotta. Jarod Einsohn is co-producing.