CSI producers Louis Shaw Milito and Phil Conserva have launched their own independent production company and have set up their first projects after striking a first-look deal with book-to-film firm Vesuvian Media Group.

The pair, who have spent 15 years working on the CBS procedural, have established Boilermaker Entertainment. Shaw Milito has been an exec producer and director on the series, while Conserva has been a producer and director as well as music industry liaison. The pair previously ran Rhino Pictures, which produced Cuban Chrome, the first American series to be filmed entirely on location in Cuba, for the Discovery Channel.

Boilermaker has struck a first-look deal with VMG to develop and produce Vesuvian’s extensive library of titles across all genres. VMG works with authors including Jonas Saul, Beneath the Lighthouse author Julieanne Lynch and The Lake Series’ AnnaLisa Grant.

The company is currently developing projects based on historical pirate Black Caesar by Sam Davis and The Retreat, a new thriller by UK author Mark Edwards. Boilermaker is repped by CAA and managed by The Nacelle Company’s Matt Ochacher, who is the co-head of scripted development for New Wave Entertainment.

“We both love storytelling and the power and privilege to entertain an audience. Having worked together for many years, we are excited to bring our production experience and storytelling acumen to the market,” said Milito and Conserva. “Our alliance with Vesuvian’s growing library of IP, and [VMG founder and CEO] Italia Gandolfo’s eye for great writing, creates a powerful partnership with almost endless opportunities to provide engaging drama to all audiences.”

Said Gandolfo: “When I envisioned the perfect partnership with producers who would appreciate authors, respect their work, and have incredible passion and integrity in everything they do, I never thought it possible—until introduced to Phil and Louis, two gentlemen who personify the word and have incredible talent and insight. My team and I are very proud to be working alongside them.”