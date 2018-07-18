UPDATED with special screening: Season 2 of Crypt TV’s The Look-See has set its premiere as a special screening at RTX Austin on August 4. The Rooster Teeth-hosted fan convention runs August 3-5 at the Austin Convention Center with a focus on animation, gaming and entertainment, and panels and live shows with top Internet celebrities.

PREVIOUS, June 1 AM: Digital horror network Crypt TV has ordered a second season of The Look-See, its monster series that racked up more than 30 million views for its Season 1 between Facebook, YouTube and Crypt’s website. The news comes as the company’s YouTube channel just surpassed the 1 million subscriber mark 10 months after its launch. The renewal is the first project earmarked since Crypt TV — founded by CEO Jack Davis and Eli Roth — raised $6.2 million in a Series A round in March featuring investors Blumhouse Productions, Lerer Hippeau, NBCUniversal and Advancit Capital.

The four-episode Season 2 of The Look-See will return beginning July 24. Landon Stahmer, who directed all five Season 1 episodes, returns for Season 2, which will be a period piece that peels back the mythology of The Look-See monster. Like Season 1, the cast will include YouTube stars to harness the platform’s built-in audience; one, James A. Janisse aka DeadMeat, has joined the cast for the new season.

Crypt will continue to produce and release ancillary content for Season 2 like its show Mayhem, Murder & Monsters, a Look-See AR filter and Look-See text-message stories that contain clues about character origins.

“The Look-See is one of the very best monsters in Crypt TV’s monster universe,” Davis said. “The reason we are renewing Look-See for a second season is simple: the incredible outpouring of fan excitement.It’s amazing to see our community present their theories on the origins of this monster and we are so excited to welcome James to the cast. I’m eager to see how fans devour the clues and storyline of Look-See Season 2, and I can promise them there will be a big announcement when we release the season finale.”

Here’s the Season 1 supercut which has 2.3 million views on YouTube: