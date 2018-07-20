Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna made a stop at Comic-Con today to talk about their CW comedy’s “self-imposed” upcoming final season.

In a discussion led by series co-star Michael McMillian, McKenna reaffirmed that the four seasons had been mapped out from the onset. “The very end, the last scene has always been the same,” she said. “Generally directionally we knew what every chapter of the four was going to be.”

The CW

Added star Bloom: “That’s why it’s four very specific seasons because each season has a different angle of looking at the title of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” She said later that the series was “a finite story” about a “very specific period in a young woman’s life. … We’re telling a 62-hour movie ”

On the topic of Season 4, Bloom shared that the “season is all about putting together the pieces. It’s about taking some of the lessons she’s learned and putting them into practice… the show is about inner happiness and how you can externalize it in your actions.”

More news on next season: The song “Cell Block Tango” from the musical Chicago will be included, thanks in part to the request from fans, and Patton Oswalt will return to the series as security guard Castleman, and he’ll sing a song.

Although the series is wrapping up next year, Bloom and McKenna assured that other variations of Crazy Ex will exist.

“Obviously there can be other iteration taking the songs that we have in the show on the road and doing more touring,” Also, McKenna divulged that there have been talks of a stage version of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The series returns for its final fling October 12 on the CW.