Craig Gerard and Matthew Zinman (Trial & Error) have signed an overall deal with CBS TV Studios. Under the pact, the duo has joined the studio’s upcoming CBS comedy series Happy Together as writers/co-executive producers. They also will develop new scripted projects for the studio.

CBS TV Studios

Written/executive produced by Tim McAuliffe and Austen Earl and executive produced by Ben Winston and Harry Styles, Happy Together stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West as a 30-something couple who, tired of their mundane life, start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star who is drawn to their super normal suburban life, moves in.

Gerard and Zinman, who are coming off a stint as co-executive producers on the current second season of the NBC/Warner Bros. TV anthology comedy series Trial & Error, have a long history with CBS. They started their writing careers on the network’s How I Met Your Mother, which was produced by 20th TV. They also served as co-executive producers on CBS/CBS TV Studios’ short-lived freshman comedy series Me, Myself & I last season.

Gerard and Zinman are repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.