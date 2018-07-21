Fox and National Geographic have released a Comic-Con first look at the return of the Emmy Award-winning Cosmos series. This season, the show is titled Cosmos: Possible Worlds, and is described as a venture to uncharted territories.

Previewing the clip were Neil deGrasse Tyson, who returns as host for the show; executive producer/writer/director Ann Druyan (who won an Emmy Award for writing the 2014 series and a Peabody Award for producing it) and executive producers Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, The Orville), Brannon Braga (The Orville,, Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey) and Jason Clark (The Orville, Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey).

Cosmos: Possible Worlds will premiere on Fox and National Geographic in March 2019.

Cosmos debuted in 2014 as the most-watched series ever on National Geographic Channels internationally, seen by more than 135 million people worldwide on National Geographic and Fox.

In conjunction with the launch of the new season, National Geographic will publish a companion book, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, by Ann Druyan, the follow-up to Carl Sagan’s international bestseller, Cosmos: A Personal Voyage. The book is out February 19, 2019.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds is produced by Cosmos Studios, the Ithaca, NY-based company Ann Druyan co-founded in 2000, and Fuzzy Door Productions, Seth MacFarlane’s company. Druyan and Brannon Braga are the series’ writers.