With the release of Crazy Rich Asians right around the corner (Aug. 15 to be exact), the film’s star Constance Wu sent out a heartfelt and inspirational message about her journey to Hollywood and how the Jon M. Chu-directed romantic comedy, like ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, is breaking ground and blazing trails when it comes inclusion of Asian Americans in film and TV.

Wu took to Twitter with a detailed post about how she went from waiting tables to starring in Fresh Off the Boat, which is heading to a fifth season and playing the leading lady in Crazy Rich Asians. The two projects are a significant milestone for Asian American representation. Fresh Off the Boat is the first network TV show spotlighting Asian Americans since Margaret Cho’s sitcom All-American Girl in 1994 while Crazy Rich Asians is the first Hollywood studio film in over 25 years to center on an Asian American’s story.

“Before CRA, I hadn’t even done a tiny part in a studio film,” she said. “I never dreamed I would get to star in one because I had never een that happen to someone who looked like me. CRA is changing that just like FOTB did.”

Wu goes on to quote Crazy Rich Asians director Chu saying, “This is more than a movie — it’s a movement.” She expresses gratitude for the roles she has received in the past five years and how they have moved the needle for inclusion and representation but is more grateful for the Asian American community and their support.

She closes with a quote Ava DuVernay, who directed her in Jay Z’s “Family Feud” music video: “I work in an industry that really has no regard for my voice and the voice of people like me and so, what do I do? Keep knocking on that door or build your own house.”

“I hope Asian American kids watch CRA and realize that they can be heroes of their own stories,” Wu writes. “So for those who don’t feel seen, I hope there is a story you find soon that does represent you.”

Read Wu’s post below.