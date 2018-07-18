The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly today to reject an amendment to a spending bill that would have slashed funding for the arts and humanities by 15%.

The amendment, offered by Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), which was defeated by a vote of 297-114. Only one Democrat — Vicente González of Texas — voted in favor of slashing the budgets of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, with a slim majority of Republicans (113-112) voting in favor.

The amendment was opposed by a coalition of a dozen entertainment industry unions, including SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, Actors’ Equity, IATSE and the WGA East. Industry opposition was led by the AFL-CIO’s Department of Professional Employees, to which many of the unions are affiliated.

“The NEA and NEH are vital to our economy, helping to support family-sustaining jobs in all 50 states,” said DPE president Paul Almeida. “As we have repeatedly told members of Congress, the economic pain of reduced federal arts funding will be felt most acutely in small towns and rural communities, far from the soundstages of Hollywood and bright lights of Broadway.”