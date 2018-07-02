Conan O’Brien returns to San Diego for the fourth year in a row with a week of star-filled shows to be taped during Comic-Con International. This year’s roster includes the cast of Breaking Bad marking that series’10-year anniversary, the stars of Glass, The Predator, and Aquaman, among others.

Conan’s Comic-Con shows again will be taped at San Diego’s Spreckels Theatre on Wednesday, July 18 through Saturday, July 21. Episodes will air that Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 PM ET/PT on TBS, with availability across TBS and Team Coco’s digital, mobile and VOD platforms the following day.

The following is the schedule for the week’s episodes and guests:

Wednesday, July 18

The Cast of Breaking Bad starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk and show creator Vince Gilligan Thursday, July 19

The Cast of The Predator starring Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski and director Shane Black Saturday, July 21

The Cast of Glass starring Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy and writer/director M. Night Shyamalan Sunday, July 22

The Cast of Aquaman: To Be Announced.

This year Team Coco has partnered with DirecTV Now to debut @ConanCon, a new Instagram handle serving as the official hub for #ConanCon information, including photos, guest updates, etc. Returning to the roof of Spreckels Theatre, the Live @ConanCon show will stream each night across Team Coco’s social handles.