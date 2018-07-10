Comic-con goers will once again be gifted with some swag when they pick up attendee badges starting next week. The annual San Diego convention is partnering with Warner Bros for the ninth year in a row to provide the official SDCC bags with 18 different designs and 12 collectible pins.

As it has in the past, the bags will feature WB’s film titles like the highly anticipated Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Meg, and Teen Titans GO! to the Movies as well as TV brands such as Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Krypton, Supergirl, Supernatural, and newbies Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix and Hulu’s Castle Rock.

In addition, DC Entertainment will offer a commemorative bag celebrating 80 years of Superman in DC’s comic pages.

The studio will have a booth setup at the convention center where fans can partake in interactive elements including photo-friendly life-sized wings of the fallen angel Lucifer, from the series that recently saved from cancellation, the Megalodon shark from The Meg to stand inside, a life-sized rabbit inspired by San Diego’s historic Rabbitville district, and LEGO gaming kiosks.

Comic-con 2018 kicks off with a preview night July 18 and runs through July 22.