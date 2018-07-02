The CW’s reboot of Charmed and CBS’ new version of Magnum P.I. will both have world premiere screenings this month at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their bows in the fall TV season. The news comes as producer CBS Television Studios unveiled its slate for the July 19-22 confab that includes its Star Trek: Discovery heading to Hall H.

Also on the CBS TV Studios slate is the first Comic-Con appearance for the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, a panel and sneak peek for Kevin Williamson’s upcoming CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story, and a marathon screening of the OG The Twilight Zone ahead of its reboot on the streaming service.

Comic-Con this year runs July 19-22.

Charmed‘s panel on Thursday, July 19 from 11:15 AM-12:15 PM in Ballroom 20 will feature stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Rupert Evans along with producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who will appear after a sneak peek of Episode 1. Magnum P.I. follows in Room 6A from 4:15-5:30 PM with stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks and executive producers Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim joining after its own Episode 1 sneak.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” The CW

Crazy Ex will hold a Thursday panel (5:45-6:30 PM, Room 6A) to dish on the series’ upcoming fourth and final season. It precedes Saturday’s live concert Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live starring Bloom, cast and songwriters at the Balboa Theatre, which is already sold out.

Tell Me a Story (Thursday, 12:15-12-45 PM, Ballroom 20) reimagines fairy tales as dark and twisted psychological thrillers interweaving against the backdrop of present day New York City. Williamson and series stars Paul Wesley and James Wolk will hit the stage for a sneak peek followed by a panel discussion.

Twilight Zone‘s marathon screening is set for 7:15–9:15 PM Friday in Room 6A.

In addition to panels, CBS TV Studios plans installations including complimentary Gaslamp District rides throughout the confab in branded electric cars promoting CBS’ fall comedies The Neighborhood and Happy Together. On July 19, CBS will cruise the streets in a branded Ferrari 488 to promote Magnum P.I., with red sunglasses and Hawaiian leis among the handouts.