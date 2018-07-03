Still finishing up its final season, Game of Thrones won’t be unleashing its Hall H power this year but television will still be storming Comic-Con this year. With what may be Andrew Lincoln’s last appearance, The Walking Dead will be there, as Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the SDCC debut of new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker in Hall H plus a sneak peek at Syfy’s highly anticipated adaptation of Deadly Class by Avengers Infinity War directors the Russo Bros.

The CW, CBS

Add to that, Warner Bros. TV is coming out in full force with 15 shows — but that’s not to say that they are having all the fun. From network reboots (Charmed) to veteran shows (Supernatural) to reunions (Breaking Bad) to newbies (Cloak & Dagger), Comic-Con is busting at the seams with shows for the masses of discerning fanboys and fangirls setting up shop in San Diego from July 19-22 for the confab.

Marvel’s presence at SDCC this year is scarce — nay — practically non-existent on the film side, but they’ll be throwing us a bone with TV as they push Netflix’s Iron Fist as well as Legion, The Gifted and their newest series Cloak & Dagger on Freeform. Other surprises may pop up, but those should keep Marvel fans satisfied.

Time’s are still in flux but it looks like this year’s Doctor Who panel in the huge Hall H will take place on July 22 with Whittaker joined by co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, showrunner Chris Chibnall and EP Matt Strevens.

WBTV is showing up and showing out with mainstays The Flash, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Supernatural. Archie and the gang will also make their annual Comic-Con visit as Riverdale makes their Hall H debut.

Among the new shows making their Comic-Con debut are Manifest, Mayans M.C., and Castle Rock while reboots for Charmed and Magnum P.I. are set to take the stage. Fans of Breaking Bad will be treated to a 10-year anniversary reunion and of course, it wouldn’t be Comic-Con without Star Trek: Discovery beaming in to energize the crowd.

As in past years, Deadline will also be having a big presence at SDCC. Co-Editor-in-chief Mike Fleming Jr will be leading our team of Senior Editor Dominic Patten, Amanda D’Nuka and Dino-Ray Ramos. See ya on the convention floor.

We’ll update over the next few days but see our “best of” schedule below:

Wednesday, July 18

Special Preview Night Screenings: Manifest, The 100, and Freedom Fighters: The Ray

6-10 PM, Ballroom 20

Thursday, July 19

Charmed

11:15 AM-12:15 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, and Rupert Evans along with producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin will be on hand after a sneak peek of episode 1 of the reboot.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

1:45-2:45 PM, Room 6A

Panelists: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with Nickelodeon’s brand-new mutation of New York’s half-shell heroes. Joining the discussion is the new voice cast: Omar Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Josh Brener as Donnie, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, Kat Graham as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza as Splinter. They will be joined by co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward, and legendary voice director Rob Paulsen. The panel will also feature never-before-seen clips from the upcoming series.

Van Helsing

4-5 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelists: Stars of the Syfy action horror series Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Vincent Gale, Aleks Paunovic, Rukiya Bernard, and Trezzo Mahoro will join creator/showrunner Neil LaBute and executive producers Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes to give fans an exclusive first-look at what’s in store for the upcoming third season.

Better Call Saul

3:30-4:30 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Bob Odenkirk, Banks, Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Vince Gilligan and co-creator Peter Gould.

Magnum P.I.

4:15-5:30 PM, Room 6A

Panelists: Fans will get to watch a sneak peek of episode 1 and afterwards, stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks and executive producers Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim will talk about the revival and participate in a Q&A.

Breaking Bad 10th Anniversary Panel

4:30-5:30 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Betsy Brandt, Jonathan Banks, RJ Mitte and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan will reunite for the anniversary.

Iron Fist

6–7 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Executive Producer and Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb welcomes surprise guests from the Netflix Marvel series aheads of its Season 2 launch.

Mr. Mercedes

8-9 PM, Room 7AB

Panelists: Creators and cast of the AT&T Audience Network’s hit series written by David E. Kelley and Dennis Lehane and directed by Jack Bender make their second Comic-Con appearance and talk about what to expect in the second season.

Friday, July 20

Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers’ Room

10:15–11:15 AM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Join The Big Bang Theory writers and producers as they return to San Diego to take you inside the biggest moments of season eleven.

The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead

11:45 – 1:15 PM, Hall H

Panelists: this sprawling panel will include Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, FearTWD’s Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo and Lennie James plus EPs Gale Anne Hurd, Robert Kirkman and new TWD showrunner Angela Kang among others. If past years are any indication expect to learn the premiere date of the new season of TWD and see a sneak preview of what is expected to Linclon’s final year on the show.

Vikings

11:45 AM–12:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Series creator/writer Michael Hirst will be joined by stars Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, and Georgia Hirst to talk about the forthcoming season of the History’s epic drama.

World Premiere of Hulu’s Castle Rock

12:45-2 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: After a screening of the first episode of J.J. Abrams and Stephen King’s psychological horror series, join show creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason along with stars Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, and Jane Levy as they discuss the most tragic and disturbing town in America.

INVADER ZIM: Enter the Florpus!

1-2 PM, Room: 6A

Panelists: Nickelodeon’s forthcoming new movie lands at Comic-Con with Original series creator Jhonen Vasquez, art director Jenny Goldberg, and voice talent Richard Horvitz, Rikki Simons, Wally Wingert, and Kevin McDonald. They will present behind-the-scenes art and exclusive brand-new footage.

Star Trek: Discovery

1:30-2:30 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro, who will appear as Chief Engineer Reno.

Amazon Mega-panel: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Good Omens, The Tick, Homecoming, Lore, The Expanse

3:30PM-5:30PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Carlton Cuse, Executive Producer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Tick creator Ben Edlund; Sam Esmail, director of Homecoming; Neil Gaiman, creator-writer-showrunner of Good Omens; Lore Executive Producer Gale Anne Hurd and Naren Shankar, showrunner of The Expanse.

Bob’s Burgers

4:15-5:10 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelsts: Creator and EP Loren Bouchard, and cast H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy talk next season and drop exclusive footage.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

5:45–6:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Executive Producer and head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb moderates a panel with stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski. The panel will also include a special look at exclusive, never-before-been-seen footage.

The Passage

6-7 PM, Room 6A

Panelists: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyaa Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick, Jamie McShane, executive producer Liz Heldens, executive producer/ director Jason Ensler and author Justin Cronin will be on hand for a Q&A after Fox’s world premiere screening of this epic thriller based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling fantasy book trilogy.

Saturday, July 21

Unkitty!

10-11 AM, Room 6DE

Panelists: Producers Lynn Wang and Ed Skudder, animation director Anna Hollingsworth and the voice cast, Tara Strong, Grey Griffin, Eric Bauza, H. Michael Croner, and Roger Craig Smith will be there to share a brand-new episode and answer your questions.

Black Lightning

11-11:45 AM, Ballroom 20

Panelists Join series stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton and James Remar and producer Salim Akil for an electrifying look at season two.

Krypton

Noon-12:50 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelists: Join series stars and executive producers of SYFY’s hit series as they discuss the many surprises of the first season and provide an inside look into what fans can expect in season two.

The Simpsons

12:00 – 12:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Creator Matt Groening, Executive Producer Al Jean, Supervising Director Mike Anderson, Legendary Director David Silverman, Actress Tress MacNeille and Moderator Johnathan Fernandez look ahead to their 30th season.

Manifest

1-2 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelists: In case you missed the preview screening, executive producer Jeff Rake and series stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas will be on hand for a pilot screening and a Q&A ahead of the series’ premiere on September 24.

Legacies

2-2:50 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelists: Executive producer Julie Plec and series stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A for the fortcoming series that continues the tradition of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Legacies is the third installment of this supernatural series about witches, vampires and werewolves.

American Dad! and Family Guy

1-2:15 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: It’s a Smith-family Funday with “Francine” (Wendy Schaal), “Steve” (Scott Grimes), “Klaus” (Dee Bradley Baker) along with “Snot” (Curtis Armstrong), “Barry” (Eddie Kaye Thomas), Toshi (Daisuke Suzuki) plus executive producer Matt Weitzman who will treat American Dad! fans to a first look at scenes from all new episodes coming soon to TBS.

This will be followed by Family Guy panel with stars Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, and Mike Henry and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Steve Callaghan. They will share their favorite memories from the hit animated comedy and give a special sneak peek of the upcoming season.

The Gifted

2:30-3:15 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Join executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels for an exclusive first-look at the upcoming season.

Supergirl

3:30–4:15 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Join the series’ cast, Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood, Katie McGrath andJesse Rath and executive producers Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Sarah Schechter for a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A where they’ll discuss what’s to expect in season four.

The Orville

4:00-4:50 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelists: Join the some of the crew members of the U.S.S. Orville: Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes along with Executive Producers David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga and Jon Cassar to get an exclusive look at some of the new and exciting missions in the upcoming second season.

Arrow

4:15–5 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and Colton Haynes and executive producer Beth Schwartz will take the dais to talk about the fate of Oliver and the rest of his team after the season six finale.

The Man in the High Castle

4:15 pm – 5:15 pm, Room: 6A

Panelists: cast Alexa Davalos, Rufus Sewell, Jason O’Mara, and Stephen Root along with Executive Producers Isa Dick Hackett and Dan Percival. Moderated by Deadline’s Dominic Patten

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

5–5:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Jes Macallan, Courtney Ford, showrunner Phil Klemmer and producer Keto Shimizu will share a video presentation and answer all of your questions about what makes this time-traveling crew tick.

The Flash

5:45–6:30 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Join the cast and creators of The CW’s highest-rated series – stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet and executive producer Todd Helbing – at their annual Comic-Con panel.

Deadly Class

6PM-6:50PM, Indigo Ballroom.

Panelists: Comic creator and EP Rick Remender, Miles Orion Feldsott, Mick Betancourt, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, María Gabriela De Faría, Benedict Wong and comic co-creator Wes Craig. Moderated by Deadline’s own Dominic Patten

Project Blue Book

6:45-7:45 PM, Room 6A

Panelists: History’s new drama series makes its Comic-Con debut with creator/co-EP/writer David O’Leary, showrunner/EP/writer Sean Jablonski as well as stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, and Laura Mennell. Project Blue Book is based on the true, top-secret investigations into UFOs and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1969.

Sunday, July 22

Supernatural

10:30-11:30 AM, Hall H

Panelists: Stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert and executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner will answer burning questions about the shocking events in last season’s intense finale, as well as what’s in store for the 14th season, when the show will reach the rare milestone of 300 episodes.

Riverdale

11:45 AM–12:45 PM, Hall H

Panelists: The cast and creators of the CW drama graduates to Hall H. Series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry and Vanessa Morgan and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater will make their Hall H debut with a special video presentation and a Q&A.

Mayans M.C.

1-2 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Writer/Director Kurt Sutter, Co-Creator/Co- Executive Producer/Writer Elgin James, and Executive Producer/Director Norberto Barba, plus stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Rocco Vargas discussing what to look forward to from Season in the next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s award-winning Sons of Anarchy saga.

Legion

2:15–3:15 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Executive Producers John Cameron and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb, along with co-EP, Nathaniel Halpern, plus cast members discuss what to look forward to from Season 3.