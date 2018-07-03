Captain Marvel, The Guardians of the Galaxy and whoever is alive from The Avengers won’t be showing up in San Diego, but there will be plenty of other big screen rivals to keep the temperature at a scorching level in Hall H.

At this point in time, film screenings are oddly missing from the lineup. Put a pin in that as quite often they’re announced at the last minute or even suddenly during the confab (Read Lionsgate’s Blair Witch). Comic-Con has traditionally been a successful launch pad for such fan faves as Sausage Party, Star Trek Beyond, The Visit, Annabelle: Creation and Don’t Breathe. Don’t worry, on the TV side there’s the AMC premiere of Better Call Saul season 4.

Also, not announced yet, but a traditional fixture at SDCC is EW‘s “Women Who Kick Ass” panel, a session that spotlights burgeoning young stars, read Gal Gadot before she appeared in Wonder Woman.

In addition: Calling Joss Whedon…Joss Whedon are you there? The Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and Avengers filmmaker skipped his annual chat last year as he was finishing Justice League. No word yet if he’s booked a car down to San Diego.

Read our “best of” film list below — and make sure you come back for updates.

Wednesday, July 18

New Line’s 2nd Annual ScareDiego

9:30pm, Horton Grand Theatre

There will be some special news about It: Chapter 2, extended clips from The Conjuring spinoff The Nun, and some surprises from New Line’s horror cinema.

Thursday, July 19

20th Century Fox presentation

10AM, Hall H

Similar to the studio’s panel last year which solely focused on Kingsman: The Golden Circle, only one title will be spotlighted and that’s Shane Black’s reboot The Predator with cast Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski. Last year, Deadpool 2 didn’t even make a cameo, so it’s plausible that X-Men fare Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants won’t either. After making a splash at CinemaCon and SXSW with some intriguing footage, it’s a shocker that Fox hasn’t announced that they’re bringing Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel.

From the Bridge

10AM, Ballroom 20

Greg Grunberg will serve as moderator for the panel featuring the documentary’s writer-director Spencer F. Lee, Nichelle Nichols, Rod Roddenberry, Kerry O’Quinn, Tom DeSanto, cos-player Cecil Grimes and other special guests. From The Bridge chronicles the evolution of sci-fi, horror and comic book fandom, as recounted by some well-known names from the genres. Docu also features original interviews with those already mentioned plus Stan Lee, Joe Dante, Tom DeSanto, Adam Nimoy, Bryan Fuller, Neal Adams, Doug Jones, Howard Roffman, among others.

Shooting Clerks

6:45PM, Room 6A. Christopher Downie’s biographical comedy about Kevin Smith making his cult classic Clerks literally stars much of the original cast including Smith, Brian O’Hallaron, Jason Mewes and Marilyn Ghigliotti. Downie, Brett Murray (producer/actor), Ryan James (producer/editor), and castmembers Matthew Postlethwaite, Jay Booton, Stephanie Price will be on hand with special guests from Clerks and Comic Book Men including Ghigliotti (associate producer) and Ming Chenfor an exclusive sneak peak.

Friday, July 20

Paramount presentation

5-6 PM, Hall H

It’s all Bumblebee all the time with stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and director Travis Knight. This marks the first Comic-Con for the Transformers franchise. With Top Gun: Maverick shooting in San Diego, will Tom Cruise make a surprise appearance?

Sony presentation

6:15PM, Hall H

Stay put in Hall H as Sony casts a web around the 130K capacity room with with not one Spider-Man movie, but two and maybe three. Ruben Fleischer’s spinoff of the dark webslinger Venom is happening with Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed likely in attendance. There’s also Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But the bigger question is does Tom Holland swing in with any special news on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home? He did stop by Settle’s Ace Comic-Con a week and a half ago.

Universal

Universal Pictures presentation

Time TBD, Hall H

Three years ago, M. Night Shyamalan delighted Comic-Con attendees with screenings of his mircobudget Blumhouse production The Visit, this year the director is bring a panel on Uni’s Glass the third installment of a superhero-thriller trilogy that was preceded by Unbreakable and Split. The sequel stars Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson — all of whom may show up to Hall H. Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween will also stir up some scares with original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis more than likely to stop by with director David Gordon Green, who co-wrote this reboot with Danny McBride.

Saturday, July 21

RZA: Movies, Music & Martial Arts

2:45PM-3:45PM, Hall H. RZA will tout his new movie Cut Throat City. Expected to show up in addition to RZA: Shameik Moore, T.I., Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, Kat Graham, Demtrius Shipp Jr, Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson, Tyron Woodley.

Super Troopers 2

1:30PM, Horton Grand Theatre. The Broken Lizard Comedy gang of Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, and Paul Soter are scheduled to be there. The indie cult sequel hits DVD on July 17.

Definitely happening…

Warner Bros. presentation

Time TBD, Hall H

Odds are with zero movie panels on Saturday night, a prime time in Hall H, Warner Bros. session will slot in there. The studios will be unveiling their full lineup this week. What we know so far is that Wonder Woman 1984‘s Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are likely making a special appearance. Aquaman director James Wan already announced that he will drop a new trailer for the DC comic book adaptation, and Jason Mamoa and cast should be in tow. A sneak peek of Shazam! should slip through and it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary if WB shows off footage from The Lego Movie 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Legendary’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.