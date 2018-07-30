Comedy Central’s Roast of Bruce Willis and the season 3 premiere of Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle have drawn ratings and viewership highs for the network in Live+Same Day.

Roast of Bruce Willis, which aired Sunday night, was up 17% in total viewers from Roast of Rob Lowe on Labor Day 2016, and up 21% among adults 18-49 in first-day gross tallies, according to Comedy Central and Nielsen. Roast of Bruce Willis drew 3.2 million total viewers across simulcasts and re-air, earning a 2.1 combined adults 18-49 rating. It also was the top social ad-supported cable entertainment program for the day. #BruceWillisRoast was the top trending hashtag and Roast of Bruce Willis reached 15 million people on Facebook, up 22% from Roast of Rob Lowe.

On Comedy Central alone, Roast of Bruce Willis posted a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, up 23% from the Roast of Rob Lowe.

Airing immediately after Roast of Bruce Willis, the Season 3 debut of Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle scored an all-time high 810,000 viewers, up 63% compared to the previous season premiere and marking Comedy Central’s highest-rated season premiere of 2018. Roast Battle’s .51 Season 3 debut rating is up 45% vs the Season 2 premiere and is the No. 2 original cable comedy season premiere among men 18-49 in 2018. Roast Battle premieres in its regular timeslot on Tuesday, July 31 at 10 PM.