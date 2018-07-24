Comedy Central has given a pilot order to a tour guide comedy from comic Tim Dillon, Zero Point Zero Productions (Parts Unknown, The Mind of a Chef) and AGI Entertainment.

The untitled Tim Dillon Project follows comedian and former renegade New York City tour bus guide Dillon as he leads an increasingly bewildered group of tourists on a Willy Wonka-esque bus ride through the most misunderstood towns and cities in America. Dillon’s unique worldview pierces through the sanitized version of a typical travelogue series to showcase our nation at its most beautiful and grotesque. The pilot will shoot this summer in New York City.

Zero Point Productions’ Chris Collins, Craig H. Shepherd and Michael Steed executive produce with Tim Dillon and Brian Stern for AGI Entertainment.

Dillon was recently named one of the “Ten Comics You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone. His half-hour standup special will premiere on Comedy Central in October and his episode of The Comedy Lineup is currently streaming on Netflix. He is also host of his popular podcast Tim Dillon is Going to Hell. Dillon is repped by AGI Entertainment Media & Management and WME.