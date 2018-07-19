Comedy Central is adding animated series King of the Hill and The Cleveland Show to its lineup. The network has acquired from Twentieth Television all 13 seasons of King of the Hill for premiere on Monday, July 23 and all four seasons of Family Guy spinoff The Cleveland Show for premiere in the fall.

It was the off-network run of Family Guy on Adult Swim after its cancellation by Fox that triggered its revival by the broadcast network. We will see if Comedy Central’s airings could have a similar impact on spinoff The Cleveland Show, which has the rare distinction of never been officially canceled by Fox.

On Comedy Central, the two library series join another 20th TV-produced animated series that aired on Fox, Futurama, which also airs on Syfy.

King of the Hill originally aired on Fox from 1997 to 2010. Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill, his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He’s an average Joe who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.

King of the Hill is executive produced by Judge, Daniels, Howard Klein, Michael Rotenberg, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky.

The Cleveland Show, which originally aired on Fox from 2009 to 2013, follows the Brown-Tubbs blended family headed by Cleveland and his sassy high-school-sweetheart-turned-second-wife Donna. The rest of the household includes Donna’s boy-crazy teenage daughter, Roberta; the 5-year-old with an old soul Rallo; and the lovable-but-not-so-bright Cleveland Jr.

The Cleveland Show is executive produced by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Henry and Rich Appel. Kirker Butler serves as Co-Executive Producer and Kara Vallow and Brandi Young produced the series.