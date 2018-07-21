EXCLUSIVE: Colony premiered at Comic-Con in 2015 and has had a continuous presence at the fan confab including last year when the cast and producers teased big Season 3 changes. But there has been no trace of Colony at this year’s Comic-Con despite the sci-fi drama currently airing its third season. That is likely because the show has been canceled, Deadline has learned. Wednesday’s Season 3 finale will serve as the series finale.

Colony, starring Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies, got off to a strong ratings start (2.2 million viewers, 960,000 adults 18-49 in Live+3) and was the No. 1 scripted cable series on Thursday nights in total viewers through its first two seasons, though there was some erosion between Season 1 and Season 2. Then, after not landing a California tax credit, the series had to relocate production from Los Angeles to Vancouver, adjusting the story line to accommodate the move.

Airing on Wednesday, Colony saw its numbers slip further in the current third season, which is averaging 1.3 million viewers and 394,000 adults 18-49 (L+3), the lowest demo season average among the current USA drama series.

Colony hailed from Legendary Television and Universal Cable Prods. It was created and executive produced by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal, with the most recent third season overseen by Condal and Wes Tooke as Cuse focused on his Jack Ryan series for Amazon and development.

USA Network has presence at Comic-Con this year, focused largely on The Purge, the high-profile upcoming series it shares with Syfy.