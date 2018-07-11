“The hand that holds the pen writes history,” echoes throughout the first trailer for Colette starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West.

In the Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice), Knightley looks right at home in gorgeous period dresses and hats whilst talking with eloquent flair. The Academy Award-nominated actress plays the titular author who was a feminist before feminism existed. As painted in the trailer above, Colette is married to fellow author Henry Gauthier-Villars (West) who is also known by his pen name Willy. When Colette starts ghostwriting for him and her writing goes beyond anything he’s ever written, it becomes a popular widespread brand that leads to her fighting for rights to her work. This spills into Colette blazing a trail to overcome oppressive gender roles and societal constraints, making her revolutionize literature, fashion, and sexual expression.

As Deadline exclusively reported in January, Colette was the first major deal at Sundance when Bleecker Street, 30WEST, and Bold Films teamed on a mid-seven figure U.S. rights pact for the film. The Park City auction included several suitors who quickly surpassed the $4 million starring bids.

Westmoreland co-wrote Colette with his late partner/husband Richard Glatzer. The film also stars Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Elinor Tomlinson and Aiysha Hart. It’s set slated for a September 21 release date — just in time for Oscar season.