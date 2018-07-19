SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about tonight’s series finale of Code Black.

If you are going to go out, go out with a bang — that seemed to be the sentiment for the Code Black series finale tonight on CBS.

The medical drama was not short on the drama as it stacked intense, near-death moments in and outside of Angels Memorial. The Season 3-ending episode, appropriately titled “The Business of Saving Lives,” also served up some emotional connections with the many struggling relationships in the series — mainly Marcia Gay Harden’s Dr. Leanne Rorish and foster daughter Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind).

The episode is told somewhat out of order, starting with an airplane crashing into Angels Memorial. It then backtracks to the events leading up to that crash — and boy oh boy is there a lot.

Through the course of the episode, Col. Ethan Willis (Rob Lowe) continues to struggle in his relationship with Rox Valenzuela (Moon Bloodgood), and he continues to be haunted by a figment of his imagination. Meanwhile, Noa (Emily Tyra) has a #MeToo moment when she is drugged by a sexual predator and gets into a car accident. There are also the tense emergency-room moments and rescues that make Code Black what it is, but it’s the aforementioned story between Leanne and Ariel that serves as the lifeblood of the final episode.

After disappearing, Ariel finally shows up at the hospital amidst the chaos and is reunited with Leanne under unfortunate circumstances. Before arriving, Ariel was in an abandoned house with a bunch of no-good teens. While they were drinking and doing drugs, one of her friends overdosed, which made Ariel give in and take her to Angels — where she knew Leanne would be.

As a finale, Code Black delivered a major dose of medical drama, but tied its ribbon with an emotionally satisfying ending that showcased the camaraderie and bond of the characters especially with mom and daughter.

Code Black creator/showrunner Michael Seitzman broke the news in May just after the upfronts that the medical drama would not return for a fourth season. The show from ABC Television Studios in association with CBS Television Studios had received last-minute renewals in each of its two previous seasons.

Boris Kodjoe, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, William Allen Young, Emily Tyra, Noah Gray-Cabey and Luis Guzmán also starred. Seitzman executive produced with David Marshall Grant, Rob Bowman, Marti Noxon, Linda Goldstein Knowlton, Ryan McGarry and Mike Weiss.