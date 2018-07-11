After a dozen years at CNN, Brianna Keilar is getting her own daily show. The cable news net’s D.C.-based senior Washington correspondent will take over the 1 PM ET hour that’s currently home to Wolf Blitzer’s Wolf; he now will focus solely on The Situation Room, which airs weekdays from 5-7 PM ET.

Details of Keilar’s new show will be announced later, CNN said.

The net also said today that it has promoted three-year network veteran Clarissa Ward to chief international correspondent. She replaces Christiane Amanpour, who will continue focus on her CNN International show as she also anchors a PBS news show that replaced the pubcaster’s Charlie Rose program.

Also, the now-AT&T-owned CNN has hired Julia Chatterley to host a new hourlong program for CNN International. She comes to the network from Bloomberg TV, where she hosted the daily programs What’d You Miss and Bloomberg Markets. Details of her CNN International program are TBA.