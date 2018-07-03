Chinese state-backed media group CMC, the prominent local and international media and entertainment financier, says it has raised 10B RMB ($1.5B) in a fundraising round from investors including Alibaba and Tencent.

The new investment brings the firm’s valuation to around 400B RMB ($60B), it says. The A-round fundraising was led by the two Chinese tech firms along with new investors such as property developer China Vanke.