Actress Cinthya Carmona (Hulu’s East Los High) has been cast in David Ayer’s crime thriller The Tax Collector, joining Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto, and Chelsea Rendon. Not much is known about the plot other then it recalls back to Ayer’s earlier gritty crime thrillers Training Day and End of Watch. Production is set to being this summer in LA. Cross Creek Pictures is financing the project and co-producing with Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment. Carmona is repped by Innovative Artists, Bodhi Entertainment and Klevan Longarzo.

Cathy Shim (Reno 911) is set to appear in MGM and Warner Bros’ The Sun Is Also A Star film starring Grown-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Riverdale‘s Charles Melton. Based on Nicola Yoon’s YA bestselling novel, the story follows Natasha (Shahidi), a girl in New York City whose pragmatism is challenged when she falls in love with Daniel (Melton) right before her family is set to be deported back to Jamaica. Shim will play Min Soo Bae, a Korean immigrant and Daniel’s overbearing mother. Ry Russo-Young is at the helm, directing from a screenplay by Tracy Oliver. Les Morgenstern and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment are producing the project, which has a release date set for May 17, while Oliver will also serve as exec producer. Cathy is repped by Global Artists Agency, Zero Gravity, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerway.

Jake Allyn, who starred in BET’s short-lived series, The Quad, has joined Marvista’s thriller, Kill Me Twice, along with Gino Anthony Pesi, Victoria Barabas, and Jessica Meraz. First-time director Stacia Crawford is helming the pic, which follows a woman’s attempt to start a new life, a young man’s search for new love, and a hurt ex-boyfriend’s attempt to ruin it all. Kristofer McNeeley is the executive producer. Allyn is repped by Stride Management and Buchwald Agency.